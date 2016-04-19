April 19 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos
on Tuesday named German Arce as mines and energy minister,
replacing Tomas Gonzalez who resigned amid an energy crisis that
has left the country on the verge of electricity rationing.
Dry weather caused by drought, as well as damage to
electricity generators, prompted Santos to ask Colombians to cut
back on electricity use to avoid power cuts. Gonzalez resigned
after criticism he did not act fast enough to resolve the
problem.
Arce, an economist and former deputy finance minister, takes
over as the energy sector is suffering from weak oil prices that
have reduced investment and drastically cut government revenue.
The change in minister is one of several expected in the
coming weeks as the government enters the final phase of peace
talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)
that began in late 2012 and are aimed at ending five decades of
war.
Santos, whose approval ratings have slumped in recent
months, is also set to begin official talks with the smaller
rebel group, the National Liberation Army.
While Colombians are enthusiastic at the prospect of an end
to the conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people since
it began, they have become impatient at the pace of talks
coupled with a slowing economy, high inflation and the prospect
of additional taxes to replace the lost oil income.
