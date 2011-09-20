* Environment ministry under pressure for permit delays
BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's president named
economist Frank Pearl on Monday as the new head of the
environment ministry, which has been under pressure for delays
in the environmental licensing process.
Colombia's energy and mining sectors have complained over
the slow decision-making process for environmental licenses in
the South American country, where production of oil, coal and
other minerals has hit records this year.
Pearl, also a former government peace commissioner, became
head of the environment and sustainable development ministry.
President Juan Manuel Santos recently split the
environment, housing and sustainable development ministry in
two. The former head of all three sections is now the housing
minister.
"I believe the environment today can feel very well
represented and well protected," Santos said in a statement.
Colombia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign
investment over the last decade, boosting oil and coal output
after U.S. military aid helped it deal crippling blows to
leftist guerrillas and cocaine cartels.
The boom has created an unprecedented number of mining
permit and environmental requests, straining Colombia's
institutions as foreign investors are flocking in.
Finding a balance between environmental issues and
extractive industries when commodity prices are high is one of
the main challenges for Latin America's fourth-largest oil
producer.
