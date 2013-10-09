Soccer-Liverpool appoint Moore as chief executive
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
BOGOTA Oct 9 Multinational mining company BHP Billiton said it has been forced to temporarily shut down the world's No. 2 nickel mine, Colombia's Cerro Matoso, after two weeks of protests by indigenous populations that have disrupted its operations.
The company took the decision to close its mine for workers' safety, it said in a statement, adding that protesters were demanding "monetary indemnification". It did not say why. It said the dispute could only be resolved in the courts.
A mining ministry source said the protesters were demanding compensation for supposed harm to their health from the project.
Cerro Matoso in northern Colombia is the world's second biggest ferronickel producer combining a lateritic nickel ore deposit with a low cost ferronickel smelter. The smelter produces high-purity, low-carbon ferronickel granules.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts