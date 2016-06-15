BOGOTA, June 14 Union workers at Colombia's
Cerro Matoso nickel mine ditched plans to strike on Tuesday in a
protest against pay, the company and union said, averting
potential disruption to output from one of the world's largest
producers of ferronickel.
Workers voted late last month to strike beginning Tuesday,
but reached an eleventh-hour deal with the company, officials
confirmed.
"We reached an to avoid a strike and which satisfies the
workers' demands," Domingo Hernandez, president of the
Sintracerromatoso union told Reuters.
