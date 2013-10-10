BOGOTA Oct 10 Colombia's Cerro Matoso, the
world's No. 2 ferronickel producer, partially restarted
operations on Thursday after indigenous groups protesting at its
mine lifted their blockade of the entrance, enabling workers to
regain access to the site.
Cerro Matoso, owned by mining multinational BHP Billiton
, supplies 4 percent of the world's ferronickel. A
surplus of nickel, the metal derived from ferronickel, has
driven its price down around 20 percent so far this year.
News of the mine's closure on Wednesday helped London-traded
nickel contracts to firm on Thursday to $13,750 a tonne,
up from a closing price of $13,660 per tonne in the prior
session.