* Ferronickel mining, processing resumes partially
* Company says renegotiating with indigenous groups again
* Global nickel market pressured by large stocks
BOGOTA, Oct 10 Colombia's Cerro Matoso, the
world's No. 2 ferronickel producer, partially restarted
operations on Thursday after protesting indigenous groups lifted
their blockade of the mine's entrance.
Cerro Matoso, owned by mining multinational BHP Billiton
, supplies 4 percent of the world's ferronickel. A
surplus of nickel, the metal derived from ferronickel, has
driven its price down around 20 percent so far this year.
News of the mine's closure on Wednesday helped London-traded
nickel contracts to firm on Thursday to $13,750 a tonne,
up from a closing price of $13,660 per tonne in the prior
session.
The intervention of the regional and national governments
made it possible to resume dialogue with indigenous community
leaders and restart both mining and on-site industrial
processing operations, the company said in a statement.
"Cerro Matoso trusts that this rapprochement will make it
possible to normalize completely all the company's operations,"
it said.
The company has not explained the reasons for two weeks of
protests by the indigenous groups, but a mining ministry source
told Reuters the demonstrators were seeking compensation for
pollution from the mine which they say has damaged their health.
Colombia's ferronickel production surpassed 47,000 tonnes in
2012, according to National Mining Agency data.
Colombia's mining sector, much of whose output is still
extracted by artisanal or illegal miners, has attracted a lot of
investment, together with the oil sector, helped by a vast
improvement in the country's security situation. A decade-long
U.S.-backed offensive against the country's left wing guerrilla
groups, the FARC and smaller ELN, has slashed their numbers.