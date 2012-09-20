Sept 20 Colombia Telecomunicaciones S.A. ESP on Thursday sold $750 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Credit Suisse, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 09/27/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/27/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 361.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS