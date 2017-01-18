BOGOTA Jan 18 Brazilian construction
conglomerate Odebrecht is looking to dispose of its
entire stake in Colombia's Magdalena River navigability project,
as the company battles corruption allegations across Latin
America, an official told Reuters.
Odebrecht had last year planned to give up most of its 87
percent stake in the Navelena consortium, tasked with the 2.5
trillion peso ($854 million) effort to increase cargo capacity
on the river, sending the government on a fruitless months-long
search for a replacement.
But the company later decided to keep a majority of its
share after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui bank said it would
finance $250 million of the project.
That has now changed, according to an official at
Cormagdalena, the government agency supervising the project, who
said Odebrecht was seeking to shed all its interest in the
project.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the
matter. Odebrecht has not made public any financial terms of its
proposed disposal of its Navelena stake.
Construction had been set to start this month, but Sumitomo
has now asked for an additional three weeks to reconsider its
financing offer after U.S. prosecutors alleged Odebrecht paid
hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in 12 countries, the
official told Reuters.
Odebrecht's spokesman in Colombia said the company had no
comment at this time on the Magdalena project or the corruption
allegations. Sumitomo's office in New York had no immediate
comment.
Colombia last week arrested a former senator and an ex-vice
minister of transport for allegedly handling more than $11
million in bribes connected to a highway project.
The Ruta del Sol roadway contract with Odebrecht may be
declared null, President Juan Manuel Santos told journalists at
the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, so the country
can look for other options.
The Magdalena dredging project, valued at 2.5 trillion
Colombian pesos, is set to increase cargo transport on a 256 km
(159 mile) section of the river to some 10 million tonnes by
2029, in an effort to reduce freight costs and aid exports by
commodities producers and agricultural companies.
The Navelena consortium, which also includes Colombia's
Valorcon, aims to profit from its investment in the project
through toll charges for seven years after its upgrade of the
waterway is complete.
($1 = 2,924.77 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Helen Murphy and
Andrew Hay)