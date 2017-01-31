BOGOTA Jan 31 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui
bank has pulled $250 million in financing from Colombia's
Magdalena River navigability project, as majority stakeholder
Odebrecht faces corruption charges, the Colombian
government said on Tuesday.
Odebrecht is seeking to give up its 87 percent stake in the
Navelena consortium, tasked with the 2.5 trillion peso ($851
million) effort to dredge the river to increase its cargo
acpacity, after allegations by U.S. prosecutors that it paid
hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in 12 countries.
The consortium, which also includes Colombia's Valorcon, has
until Feb. 22 to find alternative financing, said an official
from Cormagdalena, the government agency supervising the
project.
"If that does not happen, the next step is to start the
nullification of the contract," Cormagdalena commercial
sub-director Dina Sierra said in a statement. "We are
optimistic, we are looking to save the contract."
Cormagdalena is developing an alternative plan for the
project, which was originally supposed to begin in June 2016,
Sierra added.
Colombia this month arrested a former senator and an ex-vice
minister of transport for allegedly handling more than $11
million in bribes connected to an Odebrecht highway project.
The Magdalena dredging project is set to increase cargo
transport on a 256-km (159-mile) section of the river to some 10
million tonnes by 2029 -- a five-fold increase -- in an effort
to reduce freight costs and aid exports by commodities producers
and agricultural companies.
($1 = 2,936.66 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Helen Murphy and
Sandra Maler)