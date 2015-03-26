By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, March 26 Gone were the party balloons
emblazoned with Ecopetrol's logo at the shareholder meeting of
Colombia's state oil company on Thursday. The usual keychains,
posh puzzles, glossy books and toy iguana mascot gifts were also
conspicuous by their absence.
A vertiginous slide in oil prices from more than $115 a
barrel last June to a low of $45 in January has cast a pall over
the oil industry worldwide. For Ecopetrol shareholders, that
meant being greeted with a cheese sandwich, a plastic pen and a
copy of results detailing its first quarterly loss in years.
Though the nation's biggest company warned shareholders that
"for reasons of austerity," no gifts would be distributed at the
meeting, the meager bag of goodies this year surprised attendees
and unsettled some about the fate of their life savings.
"It's not the end of the world, but it makes me want to
cry," said Josefina Gonzalez, 50, as she peered into the small
bag at a conference center in the Colombian capital.
The slump in crude prices led earnings of Ecopetrol, 88
percent state owned, to slide 42 percent last year and prompted
the company to cut its 2015 spending on exploration and other
outlays by 26 percent.
The biggest government source of tax and export revenue, oil
producers such as Ecopetrol have deferred new projects leading
to thousands of layoffs among contractors whose companies were
hired for the construction of production sites and pipelines.
"This has me so worried; I have a big part of my savings
here," said Jose Bermudez, 68, who has seen the value of his
Ecopetrol stock halve in the last 12 months to 1,985 pesos
($0.78) per share. "All we can do now is see if there's anything
left for my children and grandchildren."
Things could get worse for shareholders, say analysts.
Apart from the decline in oil prices, industry-wide mass
layoffs led the main oil workers' union, USO, to threaten strike
action. During a last minute reprieve on Wednesday night, the
USO board suspended the walkout to give the government time to
"resolve the problems confronting the oil sector."
But oil share prices are expected to remain low, leaving
little hope for a quick turn in the company's fortunes.
"Gauging from today, we can see that next year there will
another decline in profits and earnings," said Wilson Tovar,
analyst at brokerage Acciones y Valores.
"With the possibility of oil below $50 again, there's a
likelihood of another 10 percent decline in the share price of
oil companies."
