By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK, June 16
Colombia's state-run oil
company Ecopetrol SA is paying particular attention to
an upcoming wave of public referendums on crude production, the
company's chief operating officer, Felipe Bayon, said Friday.
After residents of Cumaral municipality in Meta province
voted by a large majority to ban oil exploration, drilling and
production, Bayon said that the votes ahead are worrisome for
the company.
"It’s a source of apprehension and something we need to pay
attention to," Bayon said during an interview in New York. "We
need to understand where communities are coming from."
Additionally, Bayon said Ecopetrol needs to increase its
level of interface with communities who have upcoming
referendums on drilling and explain the benefits of drilling for
the nation and how Ecopetrol plans to do it. Many residents, he
said, have not gotten all the relevant information that they
need.
"It's an opportunity and we'll need to do better," Bayon
said. "But it’s a change."
Last month the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) warned
that the referendums are a threat to the country's oil industry.
"Legal uncertainty will lead to a nosedive for exploration
and production activity in Colombia," ACP head Franciso Jose
Lloreda said. "There won't be investment or exploration if a
wave of public votes continues."
Cumaral's vote was the first public referendum on banning
oil exploration and Lloreda warned that further votes against
drilling could lead to the delay or cancellation of millions of
dollars in investments key to averting a fall in reserves.
Ecopetrol also has faced widespread protests by local
residents over hiring practices. Crude production at the
country's La Cira-Infantas oilfield has fallen more than 80
percent during the last week, the company said in May, as a
result of the protests.
Output at the site, located in the northeastern part of the
country and jointly operated by Ecopetrol and U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum Corp, has fallen from 40,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 7,300 bpd as residents block roads,
Ecopetrol said.
The company's oil production has also been a target of
guerrilla group ELN, which has bombed a number of its pipelines.
Bayon said that Ecopetrol has participated in the Colombian
government's peace negotiations with ELN rebels in regard to the
attacks.
"Ecopetrol has been very proactive in terms of helping some
of these communities that have been affected by ELN," he said.
"Clearly the attacks on government pipelines need to stop."
