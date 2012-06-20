* 60,000 bpd of output trapped by license delays
* Colombia must increase reserve-production ratio
BOGOTA, June 20 Colombia needs at least $120
billion in investment over the next ten years to reach and
sustain oil production of more than 1 million barrels per day
(bpd), the country's private oil association said on Wednesday.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer is ramping up petroleum
output at existing fields, hoping to hit 1 million bpd this
year, but a series of attacks on oil installations and social
protests have prevented Colombia from reaching its goal so far.
"We hope to reach (1 million bpd this year), but the
fundamental goal is to sustain those production levels in the
future which will require new and bigger investments in existing
fields and new discoveries," Alejandro Martinez, president of
the Colombian Oil Association, told reporters.
Martinez said that oil output had not hit the government's
goal, mainly due to 60,000 bpd of production being locked up due
to delays in environmental licenses, while attacks and security
problems have also played a role.
In May, oil output was 936,000 bpd.
Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas told Reuters in late May
that he expected crude output to reach 1 million bpd in about
two months, the time it will take for two "important" oil fields
to get environmental permits. [I D :nL1E8GP8FG]
Colombia received almost $15 billion in foreign direct
investment last year, up from just $2.1 billion in 2002 when
guerrilla groups such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia roamed across great expanses of mining territory.
Despite massive security gains over the last decade,
Colombia still faces a resilient insurgency that targets oil and
other economic infrastructure while the petroleum and mining
boom brings new pressure on companies from communities.
Delays in environmental licenses are one of the chief
complaints by oil and mining firms in Colombia, which is trying
to find a balance between environmental concerns and an influx
of investors into the extractive industries.
Communities around oil and mining ventures complain about
pollution and infrastructure damage and say that billions of
dollars in investment have done little to improve their lot in
one of Latin America's most unequal countries.
Martinez said that Colombia needed to boost its
reserve-to-production timeframe to 10 years from 8 years
currently - Colombia has proven reserves of more than 2 billion
barrels.
"The most important goal is to ensure that
reserve-production levels are increased so the significant
contribution that today's oil sector is giving to the national
economy is sustainable," he said.
