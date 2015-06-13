BOGOTA, June 12 Colombia's reserves of crude oil
were down 5.6 percent to 2.3 billion barrels at the end of last
year, the mines and energy ministry said on Friday, due to
attacks by leftist rebels on infrastructure and the global fall
in crude prices.
Reserves, equal to 6.4 years of output at the country's
current production rate, were down from 2.4 billion in 2013.
The Andean nation, where taxes and royalties from oil make
up 20 percent of government revenue, has been battered by the
global fall in prices. Crude is the country's largest export and
source of foreign exchange.
"We are looking to increase our crude reserves and maintain
production above 1 million barrels (per day) to keep moving the
country's economy," Energy Minister Tomas Gonzalez said in a
statement.
Colombia's private sector oil producers' association has
warned that a fall in exploration and investment could threaten
efforts to increase output to a million barrels per day this
year.
Marxist rebels have recently increased attacks on oil
infrastructure such as pipelines.
Colombia's oil production was 988,100 barrels per day in
2014. Gas reserves were 5.9 tera-cubic feet, equivalent to 13.2
years of reserves, the ministry added.
State-run Ecopetrol produces most of the country's
crude oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
is the industry's biggest private player.
