BOGOTA Dec 12 Occidental Petroleum Corp
has restarted crude production at Colombia's Cano Limon oilfield
and its pipeline is pumping again after a series of rebel
attacks shut output and transport for several weeks, the
military said on Monday.
The 485-mile (780-km) Cano Limon pipeline, which has the
capacity to transport up to 210,000 barrels of crude daily (bpd)
from the field in Arauca province to the Caribbean coast, was
shut down on Nov. 17 after bomb attacks attributed by the
military to the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group.
"At this moment production activities at the field are
normal after being restarted and the pipeline to move the crude
is working without problems," General Alvaro Vicente Perez, head
of the Army's Quiron task force which provides security in the
area, told Reuters.
The pipeline resumed pumping several days ago and the
oilfield resumed production this weekend, the military and an
oil industry source said.
The oilfield, near the border with Venezuela, produces about
50,000 bpd.
The ELN regularly attacks oil installations despite imminent
peace talks with the government. This year, attacks against Cano
Limon have led to the loss of at least 22,000 barrels of crude,
according to state oil company Ecopetrol.
