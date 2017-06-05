BOGOTA, June 5 Colombia's oil industry is
threatened by a growing number of public referendums that seek
to ban crude production, the country's oil association said on
Monday, as the mining sector faced similar votes.
The warning from the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP),
which represents private producers in the Andean country, came
one day after residents of Cumaral municipality in Meta province
voted by a large majority to ban crude exploration, drilling and
production.
Cumaral's vote was the first public referendum on banning
oil exploration, but another 20 are scheduled, which could
increase legal uncertainty and lead to the delay or cancellation
of millions of dollars in investments key to averting a fall in
reserves, ACP head Franciso Jose Lloreda said.
"Legal uncertainty will lead to a nosedive for exploration
and production activity in Colombia. There won't be investment
or exploration if a wave of public votes continues," Lloreda
said.
Mansarovar Energy, a joint venture between India's
ONGC-Videsh and China's Sinopec, has a project in Cumaral.
"Mansarovar Energy hopes that with the help of the national
government we can rapidly define clear rules for companies and
investors, to solve the legal and regulatory uncertainty that
the energy sector find itself in," the company said in a
statement, adding it would hold meetings with the government to
decide its next steps.
The mining industry has already been hit by similar
referendums. South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti announced
in April it would halt all exploration work at its $2 billion La
Colosa project in Tolima province, after locals backed a
proposal to ban mining over water quality fears.
The government says it will seek congressional approval to
harmonize national and local mining laws in an attempt to head
off investor worries about the mining votes.
Oil companies operating in Colombia announced in March that
they would double their investment to as much as $5 billion to
maintain production levels amid stable prices. Lloreda said
uncertainty over the votes could lead some to reevaluate their
investments.
Colombian output has decreased due to the global fall in
crude prices, as companies delayed exploration and lowered
production. Average output was down 12 percent year-on-year in
2016 to 885,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Andrew Hay)