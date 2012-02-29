BOGOTA Feb 29 At least 11 Colombian oil
workers were seized by an unidentified armed group as they
worked on a pipeline near the border with Venezuela, Defense
Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said on Wednesday.
The contractors disappeared Tuesday in Arauca province as
they travelled by bus to the Bicentennial pipeline which carries
crude 600 miles (960 km) from Colombia's central plains to its
ports on the Caribbean coast.
The kidnapping highlights the risks faced by oil and natural
gas companies operating in dangerous rural regions where Marxist
guerrillas, crime gangs and drug cartels fight for territorial
control in Latin America's fourth largest producer of crude.
"We must work to liberate them and hope they will be freed
as quickly as possible," Pinzon told reporters. It is still
unclear which armed group is responsible, he said.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the
FARC, and the smaller ELN guerrilla force operate in Arauca.
Long famous for kidnappings of high-profile politicians,
business executives and security personnel, the FARC announced
on Sunday it would halt taking hostages for ransom and free 10
military and police officials it has held captive for over a
decade.
Three Chinese oil contractors and their translator remain
missing after being kidnapped by the FARC in June. Months
earlier, 23 oil workers were released just hours after the
rebels seized them, thanks to military pressure.
Though security has vastly improved in the last decade as a
U.S.-backed offensive against armed groups pushed them deep into
Colombia's jungles and mountain ranges, oil, gas and mining
companies still face extortion threats and attacks.
Improved security helped attract almost $15 billion in
foreign direct investment last year, most of which flowed into
the oil and mining sectors.
