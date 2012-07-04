Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BOGOTA, July 4 Colombia's leftist guerrillas on Wednesday killed five oil contractors working for the state-run petroleum company Ecopetrol, hurting the country's image as a prime destination for oil and mining investment.
Despite a decade-long offensive against Marxist rebels, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer is facing increased attacks on economic infrastructure, especially in remote jungle areas where many oil contractors search for heavy crude.
The attack by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, took place early on Wednesday in the Putumayo province, a remote southern region which borders Ecuador, the army said.
Three contractors were also wounded in the assault, according to the army and Ecopetrol statements.
Only a day earlier, the guerrillas blew up a section of the 220,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline in the northeastern province Norte de Santander.
Rebels have blown up key pipelines more than 40 times this year - surpassing the total number of attacks in 2010 and on the way to beat last year's 84 bombings.
The Andean country has ramped up production of crude and other commodities to historic highs since a 2002 U.S.-backed offensive beat rebels back to isolated enclaves. (Reporting by Katherine McKeon and Luis Jaime Acosta, Editing by Jack Kimball and Cynthia Osterman)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.