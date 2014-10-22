BOGOTA Oct 22 Colombia may revise down its
projections for the price of oil in 2015 and 2016, Finance
Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday, feeding concerns
that the economy will face further revenue shortfalls because of
falling crude output.
The government has struggled this year to boost cash flow
from the sector after a drop in global prices and debilitating
attacks by Marxist guerrilla groups that have damaged pipelines
and slowed transport in areas where rebels have a presence.
Congress is discussing a tax reform aimed at replacing two
duties that were scheduled to expire this year and to make up
for the decline in oil earnings, responsible for about one fifth
of government revenue.
"Today we are at a price of $86 per barrel," Cardenas said
during a congressional debate on oil royalties. "Knowing the
current level, it would not be out of line to think that we will
have to lower prices a bit, not just for 2015 but for 2016."
Production this year should be around 980,000 barrels per
day (bpd) and the government projects 1,029,000 bpd in 2015 and
1,094,000 bpd in 2016.
The oil industry is the Andean nation's biggest exporter and
source of foreign exchange in its $380 billion economy.
Despite the decline in revenue, the sector will continue to
be a key engine of economic growth, Energy Minister Tomas
Gonzalez told Reuters in a recent interview.
State-run oil company Ecopetrol is a major producer
but the sector also attracts hefty foreign investment from
companies such as Canada's Pacific Rubiales and
U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by James Dalgleish)