MEDELLIN, Colombia Nov 17 Colombia will feel
the most impact from the global decline in crude prices in 2016,
the finance ministry's head of public credit said on Monday as
the government braces for a drop in oil revenues.
Revenue from oil, Colombia's biggest export and a main
driver of growth in the $380 billion economy, has been hit by
the fall in prices as well as attacks on infrastructure by
Marxist rebels.
"The hard impact of the fall in oil income will be in 2016,"
Michel Janna told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking
conference. "In 2015, the impact will be relatively small, given
that the average price for the year is still high."
Janna added that the decline in revenue will have only a
small impact on the country's debt. "We will only know at the
end of the year how much it will impact our debt in 2015, but
until now, with the information we have, we think the impact
will be small."
The government has room to take on additional debt to make
up for a shortfall in oil earnings, Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas said last month.
