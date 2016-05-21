BOGOTA May 21 Colombia said its crude oil
reserves were down 13.2 percent to 2.0 billion barrels at the
end of last year, as a global price fall let to a cutting back
of activity.
Reserves, equal to 5.5 years of output at the country's
current production rate, were down from 2.3 billion in 2014, the
mines and energy ministry said late on Friday.
Colombia, the fourth biggest oil producer in Latin America,
has been battered by the global fall in prices. Crude is the
country's largest export and source of foreign exchange.
Colombia's oil production was 1.06 million barrels per day
in 2015. Gas reserves were 4.4 tera-cubic feet, equivalent to
10.3 years of reserves, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Alexander Smith)