BOGOTA Nov 23 Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, plans to auction off 111 oil blocks with total acreage of 15.6 million hectares (38.5 million acres) next year, the National Hydrocarbons Agency said Wednesday.

The Andean nation's oil sector has been the main driver behind foreign direct investment over the last decade, boosting economic growth and export revenues after years of declining crude oil production in the late 1990s.

Colombia will auction 102 onshore blocks mainly in the center of the country and 11 blocks in the Caribbean, the agency said in a presentation published on its website.

Contracts will be divided up into exploration and production, and technical evaluation while companies should present documents from April 11 to June 8, it said.

Adjudication of the blocks and contract signing should take place in November and December, the body said.

After years on a slow decline, oil output has ramped up to historic highs of 950,000 barrels per day as better security has allowed greater exploitation of heavy crude areas in addition to incremental production at existing fields. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by John Picinich)