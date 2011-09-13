* Local media says resignation has to do with scandal

* Agency helped push up oil production to historic levels

BOGOTA, Sept 13 The head of Colombia's oil agency, Armando Zamora, has resigned after eight years at the helm of a body that helped boost the Andean country's oil output to historic levels.

In his resignation letter published on Tuesday, Zamora said he was leaving to pursue academe. However, local media said the resignation had to do with a scandal involving payment of school fees for his children.

The National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) was created in 2003 to handle contracts and other technical issues for the oil sector, and its success is being used as a model to overhaul the accident- and scandal-stricken mining sector.

"The circumstances are diametrically different from those we faced in 2003 when ANH was only a decree. Confidence in the country has been restored. Security is under state control," Zamora said in the letter.

"Investment, exploration and production activity in the sector are historically high and they represent the tangible results that are materializing."

Latin America's No. 4 oil producer has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment thanks to a U.S.-backed security crackdown on leftist rebels and improved terms for companies operating in extractive industries. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; editing by Jim Marshall)