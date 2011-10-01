* Ecopetrol, Repsol-YPF had contracts for San Andres
* Santos bans oil activities off archipelago
BOGOTA Oct 1 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos said on Saturday the Andean nation will not award oil
exploration and production contracts off the San Andres
archipelago, an important bio-diverse tourist destination.
Oil companies in Latin America's No. 4 oil producer have
run into problems over the last year with environmental permit
requests and protests by communities even as the country
continues to rake in billions of dollars in investment.
"I want to give all the inhabitants of San Andres de
Providencia this news and the security that there won't be
exploration or production," Santos said.
"I've studied it at depth with the environment and energy
ministers ... the conclusion that we came to after studying it
with experts on both sides is that we won't permit (the
contracts) to be signed," Santos said in a weekly address.
Last year, Ecopetrol ECO.CN and Spain's Repsol-YPF
(REP.MC) won contracts to explore off San Andres, but those
were halted because the government failed to consult
communities and to give officials time to analyze the impact of
oil activities on the islands.
Colombia's Caribbean coast is thought to have large
reserves of natural gas as well as, to a lesser extent, crude
oil, but the off-shore sector is under-developed.
The ban will not likely affect oil investment in Colombia,
where a pro-investment stance, stable regulatory environment
and improved security after a U.S.-backed military offensive
against insurgents has created a boom in oil and mining
investment.
Once seen as a failing state mired in guerrilla and drug
violence, Colombia is slowly turning its image around,
attracting new investors that have allowed oil production to
hit historic highs, approaching 1 million barrels per day.
