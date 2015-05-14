BOGOTA, May 14 Colombia produced an average 1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in April, up a sliver from March but 9.6 percent higher than the same month last year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Thursday. Natural gas production in April was stable compared with the same month last year, averaging 1.008 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, but it dipped 3.9 percent from April last year. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private player. Colombia's private sector oil producers' association, ACP, said this week it doubted the Andean country would manage to keep output above 1 million barrels for the whole year due to insufficient investment in new production. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SEPT 996 1,000 AUG 1,002 1,033 JULY 971 1,023 JUNE 1,011 978 MAY 952 1,019 APRIL 935 1,011 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Peter Murphy, editing by G Crosse)