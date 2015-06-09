BOGOTA, June 9 Colombia produced an average 1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in May, the same quantity as in April and 70,000 barrels more than in May last year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday. Natural gas production in May rose 4.1 percent over April's level, averaging 1.050 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, though it fell from 1.084 million in May last year. Colombia's leftist rebels have stepped up attacks on oil industry infrastructure in the last two weeks, bombing an oil pipeline and on Monday forcing a convoy of tanker trucks to spill over the road the crude oil they were taking from the Andean nation's volatile south. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SEPT 996 1,000 AUG 1,002 1,033 JULY 971 1,023 JUNE 1,011 978 MAY 952 1,019 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)