BOGOTA, Sept 8 Colombia produced an average 966,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in August, up from 945,000 million in July, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday. August marked the second month in a row the country has not reached the government output goal of 1 million bpd. Natural gas production fell to 951 million cubic feet per day from 966 million in July, the ministry said. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 AUG 966 1,002 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SEPT 996 1,000 AUG 1,002 1,033 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)