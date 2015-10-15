BOGOTA, Oct 15 Colombia produced an average 1,007,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in September, up from 966,000 million in August, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Thursday. Natural gas production rose to 1,050 million cubic feet per day from 951 million in August, the ministry said. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 SEPT 1,007 996 AUG 966 1,002 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SEPT 996 1,000 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Helen Murphy)