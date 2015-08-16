BOGOTA, Aug 16 Colombia produced an average 945,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in July, down from 1.007 million in June, the Mines and Energy Ministry said. Natural gas production in July fell to 966 million cubic feet per day from 1.035 billion in June, the ministry said. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 NOV 1,002 1,014 OCT 1,004 986 SEPT 996 1,000 AUG 1,002 1,033 JULY 971 1,023 JUNE 1,011 978 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Helen Murphy)