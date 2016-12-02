BOGOTA Dec 2 Crude production at Colombia's
Cano Limon oilfield was halted on Friday after a series of
pipeline attacks by leftist rebels prevented operator Occidental
Petroleum Corp from moving oil to port, oil industry
sources said.
The field's pipeline, which moves crude from the country's
northeast to the Caribbean, has been shut since Nov. 17 because
of bombings the military attributed to the National Liberation
Army (ELN) rebels.
"The oil cannot be moved because the pipeline is down. The
storage capacity at Cano Limon is full and Occidental was
obliged to start the gradual halt of the wells," an oil industry
source told Reuters.
Cano Limon, in Arauca province along the border with
Venezuela, produces around 50,000 barrels per day. The 485-mile
(780 km) pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 210,000
barrels of crude daily.
Officials from Occidental were not immediately available for
comment.
The ELN regularly attacks oil installations despite coming
peace talks with the government. This year, attacks against Cano
Limon have led to the loss of 22,000 barrels of crude, according
to state oil company Ecopetrol.
