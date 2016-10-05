BOGOTA Oct 5 Pumping operations on Colombia's
second-largest pipeline, Cano-Limon Covenas, have been halted
following a bomb attack by leftist ELN rebels, sources said on
Wednesday.
The attack occurred late on Tuesday in Saravena, in Arauca
province, near the border with Venezuela, said a source from
Ecopetrol, which operates the pipeline.
Military sources blamed the attack on the National
Liberation Army, or ELN, rebels, who regularly attack oil
installations despite announced peace talks with the
government.
The 485-mile (780 km) pipeline has the capacity to transport
up to 210,000 barrels of crude daily from oil fields operated by
U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum to the Caribbean port of
Covenas.
Ecopetrol said it would be sending staff to the site to
repair tubing, which usually takes several days, depending on
security conditions. Production and exports were not affected by
the attack.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)