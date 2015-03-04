New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BOGOTA, March 4 Colombia's main oil workers' union, the USO, will hold an indefinite strike, its president Edwin Castano told Reuters on Wednesday, in protest over widespread job cuts in the sector after a plunge in crude oil prices, but no start date has been set.
More than half of Colombia's oil is produced by state-controlled Ecopetrol while the biggest private sector player is Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.