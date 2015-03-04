BOGOTA, March 4 Colombia's main oil workers' union, the USO, will hold an indefinite strike, its president Edwin Castano told Reuters on Wednesday, in protest over widespread job cuts in the sector after a plunge in crude oil prices, but no start date has been set.

More than half of Colombia's oil is produced by state-controlled Ecopetrol while the biggest private sector player is Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy)