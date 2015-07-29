July 28 A magnitude 6.1 quake struck the Panama-Colombia border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, which was very shallow at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km), was located 52 miles (84 km) east of the Panamanian town of La Palma.

A magnitude 6.1 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)