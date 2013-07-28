* Talks have dragged on since November
* Government says fighting will continue
* FARC questions government commitment to land reform
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 28 The Colombian government and
leftist FARC rebels resumed peace negotiations in Havana on
Sunday after a recess of more than two weeks, during which 19
soldiers and a number of rebels were killed and rural protests
left four farmers dead and several police injured.
More than 200,000 people have died and millions have been
displaced in fighting since the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, was founded in 1964 as a communist agrarian
reform movement.
The talks, which began in November, recess every few weeks,
then resume, even as the longest, and last, armed conflict in
Latin America rages on.
"Many Colombians do not understand why we are in a dialogue
when attacks by armed groups continue," Colombian former vice
president and lead government negotiator, Humberto de la Calle,
said before the new round of talks began.
Patience with the FARC, considered a terrorist group by the
United States and the European Union, has deteriorated in recent
weeks after an escalation of violence that culminated last
weekend in the death of 19 soldiers and the announcement that
the guerrillas had kidnapped U.S. citizen Kevin Scott Sutay in
June and now wanted to free him.
Fifteen of the soldiers were ambushed by the FARC as they
protected an oil pipeline under construction and four others
were attacked in the south of the country
Reading from a prepared statement, de la Calle said the
government of President Juan Manuel Santos had announced when
they began in November that there would be no ceasefire until an
agreement was reached.
"These conversations, as President Santos pointed out this
week, are taking place in the middle of conflict. There is no
ceasefire," he said.
In May, after six months of negotiations facilitated by Cuba
and Norway, the two sides reached an historic agreement on
agricultural reform that calls for developing rural areas and
providing land to the people living there.
LAND OWNERSHIP
FARC negotiator Andres Paris said ongoing clashes between
farmers and the government in the Andean nation's volatile
northeast called into question the latter's sincerity over
agrarian reform.
"It is worthless to talk in Havana of limiting land
ownership, stopping foreign ownership, of a policy that favors
the poor and national sovereignty, if the government turns what
it has agreed to into empty words," Paris said.
Impoverished farmers in Catatumbo have blocked roads and
clashed with police in the past month to protest against the
government's regular fumigation of illegal coca crops - the raw
material that makes cocaine - the only means of subsistence for
many Colombians.
The protesters want to be able to farm coca without
government hindrance, as well as substantial increases in
spending on roads, health, education and job creation. Santos
has sought dialogue with the protesters but things fell apart in
the last few weeks when they refused to lift their roadblocks.
Police said the rebels are behind the protests and have
fomented the unrest, but the farmers deny that.
The confrontations have resulted in the deaths of four
protesters and injuries to dozens of people, including police
officers who were maimed by explosives.
The FARC is strong in Catatumbo, an area that borders
Venezuela and where the state oil company, Ecopetrol, has
operations.
The FARC and the government are discussing the second item
on their six-point agenda: turning the rebels from insurgents
into political participants.
Other unresolved issues include the drug trade, compensation
for victims and implementation of any final accord.
Santos initiated the peace talks last year in the belief
that the FARC had been so weakened by the government's 10-year,
U.S.-backed offensive that its leaders were ready to end the
fighting.
Three previous peace efforts have failed. The rebels have
been pushed into far corners of the country, but they still have
an estimated 8,000 fighters and regularly attack oil and mining
operations vital to Colombia's economic growth.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; editing by Christopher Wilson)