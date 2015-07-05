By Peter Murphy
| BOGOTA, July 5
BOGOTA, July 5 Colombia's peace negotiations
with leftist FARC rebels have hit a critical low as the group
steps up violent attacks and the government could walk away from
the process unless the group shows more commitment, the
government's top negotiator said.
The government has been in Cuba-hosted talks with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC since late 2012
to end a 50-year war. Deals have been reached on most of the
agenda, but the process is now under unprecedented strain.
"The peace process is at its worst moment since we began
talks ... I want to tell the FARC in all seriousness, this could
end. Some day, it's probable that they won't find us around the
table in Havana," Humberto De la Calle told local journalist and
writer Juan Gossain, in an interview distributed to the press.
The FARC unleashed a wave of bomb attacks on oil pipelines
in recent weeks, rupturing them close to rivers and causing an
environmental disaster that is expected to take two decades to
clean up and has already reached the Pacific coastline.
Optimism that had grown over the peace talks, boosted by the
FARC's agreement to clear landmines, was shattered after the
FARC ambushed and killed 11 soldiers in the southwest in April.
That led the government to resume air raids of FARC jungle bases
in turn prompting the rebels to abandon a unilateral ceasefire.
The FARC's insistence the government agree to a bilateral
ceasefire even as its negotiators flatly reject the idea some
members should pay jail time for the group's worst crimes, have
also driven a rift between them and dimmed prospects for a deal.
De la Calle said the government was prepared to consider a
bilateral ceasefire before a deal is signed, if the FARC accepts
judicial responsibility for the violence it has perpetrated and
only if it also abstains from extortion and the drug trade.
In a conciliatory move on Friday, the FARC leadership in
Havana said they were seeking to "de-escalate" the conflict
after weeks of attacks in which several army troops and police
were also killed. The group's numbers are falling and all-out
war is no longer seen as a realistic option.
Even if the peace process survives, its biggest obstacle may
prove a skeptical Colombian public which will approve or reject
any peace deal in a referendum. Its support has faded as talks
drag on.
"The harsh truth is that Colombians don't believe in the
peace process," De la Calle said.
