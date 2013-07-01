* Talks center on bringing rebels into democratic fold
* Parties trade gibes on elections, constituent assembly
* War rages in Colombia as negotiations proceed in Cuba
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 1 The Colombian government and
leftist FARC rebels clashed on Monday over how to incorporate
Latin America's oldest guerrilla movement into the democratic
process, as they began the latest round of peace talks in
Havana.
The FARC reiterated its demand that Colombia's 2014 general
election be postponed a year in favor of a constituent assembly
to chart the country's political future.
The government has repeatedly rejected the proposal and
insisted a peace agreement must be reached by the end of 2013.
Former vice president and lead government negotiator,
Humberto de la Calle quickly dismissed the FARC proposal before
Monday's talks began.
"There are clear parameters for talks on this point
(political participation) agreed upon last year by both sides,"
he said. "That is what the government is willing to discuss and
nothing more."
In May, after six months of negotiations facilitated by Cuba
and Norway, the two sides reached an historic agreement on
agricultural reform that calls for developing rural areas and
providing land to the people living there.
But they remain at loggerheads over the second item on their
six-point agenda: turning the FARC from insurgents into
political participants.
More than 100,000 people have died and millions have been
displaced in fighting since FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia, was founded in 1964 as a communist agrarian reform
movement.
The talks recess every few weeks, then resume, even as the
conflict rages on.
Rebels blew up an oil pipeline and the government sentenced
their leader and FARC's chief negotiator to long prison terms on
various charges during the most recent break in negotiations.
The negotiator remains in Cuba with temporary immunity.
Other unresolved issues include the drug trade, compensation
for victims and implementation of the final accord.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos initiated the peace
talks last year in the belief that the FARC had been so weakened
by the government's 10-year, U.S.-backed offensive that its
leaders were ready to end to the fighting.
Three previous peace attempts have failed. The rebels have
been pushed into far corners of the country but can still attack
oil and mining operations vital to Colombia's economic growth
(Reporting by Marc Frank; additional reporting by Rosa Tania
Valdes; Editing by Doina Chiacu)