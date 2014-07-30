(Adds quotes, background on peace process, recent attacks,
BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's President Juan Manuel
Santos warned on Tuesday that continuing attacks perpetrated by
leftist FARC guerrillas, many of which target infrastructure,
could bring an end to peace negotiations with the government.
The threat was made weeks after Santos' successful
re-election campaign, which made much of agreements he had
reached with the rebels on more than half the agenda for peace
talks that he initiated in late 2012 to end a half-century of
war.
"What we are saying to them is, keep this up and you are
playing with fire and this (peace) process can end," Santos said
at an industrial event.
He referred to infrastructure attacks, including a major one
this week on an electricity pylon that cut power to
Buenaventura, with more than a quarter of a million people the
largest city on Colombia's Pacific coast .
"It's something demented ... They are digging their own
political grave because this is exactly what makes people reject
them," Santos said, referring to another recent attack on an
aqueduct that left several towns without water.
The FARC have been fighting successive governments for 50
years in a conflict that has killed around 220,000 people and
which mushroomed out of a peasant movement seeking land reform.
The rebels have refused to declare a ceasefire during the
peace talks unless the government reciprocates, something Santos
has ruled out. The United States and the European Union have
declared the FARC a terrorist organization.
The peace talks, which are being held in Havana, appear to
have gone further than previous attempts by other governments.
There have been no unscheduled or acrimonious recesses in the 21
months since they began.
They have so far reached agreement on three of the five
points on the agenda - land reform, the rebels' participation in
politics, and withdrawal from the drugs trade. A framework for
ending the conflict and victim compensation are the remaining
items to be agreed upon.
Achieving peace with the FARC and their smaller counterpart
the ELN, or National Liberation Army, was the dominant issue in
the presidential election that Santos won in a second round on
June 15. His second term begins on Aug. 7.
Despite the progress Santos demonstrated, the election
showed the strength of skepticism about the peace talks.
Santos' rival Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, who spoke of ending the talks
to pursue the rebels on the battlefield, led the race until
close to the vote.
Separately on Tuesday, the ELN detonated four small
explosive devices around the capital city, Bogota, causing no
injuries but damaging a highway overpass and other structures,
police said. The government has been in preliminary talks with
the group to hold fully fledged peace negotiations with them as
well as the FARC.
