Oct 3 Ratings agency S&P said on Monday the
rejection of a peace deal between the Colombian government and
FARC rebels by the country's voters combined with an economic
slowdown this year could complicate the government's ability to
pass fiscal adjustments.
A tax overhaul had been a major part of the country's
efforts to maintain its credit rating and an impasse on that
front could potentially be credit negative. S&P had Colombia as
a BBB-rated credit with a negative outlook prior to the vote on
the peace agreement.
