Oct 3 Ratings agency S&P said on Monday the rejection of a peace deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels by the country's voters combined with an economic slowdown this year could complicate the government's ability to pass fiscal adjustments.

A tax overhaul had been a major part of the country's efforts to maintain its credit rating and an impasse on that front could potentially be credit negative. S&P had Colombia as a BBB-rated credit with a negative outlook prior to the vote on the peace agreement. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)