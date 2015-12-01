* President says peace deal getting closer, nothing
guaranteed
* Santos says plebiscite required for people to decide on
deal
* Fund launched to develop areas hit hard by conflict
By John Irish
PARIS, Dec 1 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos said on Tuesday he was confident that differences with
leftist FARC rebels over reaching a peace deal can be overcome
by a March deadline although talks remain tough.
Guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC) and Santos' government are negotiating an end to Latin
America's longest war, which has killed 220,000 people and
displaced millions over the past half a century.
They recently set a deadline of March 23 to reach a final
deal as they wrestle with a five-point agenda that includes
political participation of rebels, land rights, drug trafficking
and transitional justice.
"We are getting closer and closer, but nothing is guaranteed
until we sign," Santos told Reuters on the sidelines of climate
change talks in Paris.
Santos said the two sides still had to finalise justice and
victim issues before pressing ahead with disarmament,
demobilization, and reintegration (DDR).
"It will be difficult, but I think we can manage a deal and
I hope we can sign an agreement in the next few months."
Santos is backing a proposed law under debate in the Andean
country's Congress to set up a plebiscite to give the voters
final approval of the peace plan.
The FARC, which has advocated a national constituent
assembly, on Nov. 9 rejected the measure before Congress
insisting that both sides should determine at the peace table
the rules for how the vote should take place.
"The plebiscite is the only way I can comply with the
promise I made to the Colombian people that they will have the
last word," said Santos, who has previously indicated the vote
would take a few months after a deal.
POST-CONFLICT PREPARATIONS
Within the framework of a climate change deal, Santos
launched a $600 million fund as part of a five-year $1.9 billion
wider government programme to develop areas rich in biodiversity
and resources that were especially affected by years of
conflict.
"Many peace processes fail because they are not planned for
the post-conflict so we are planning to implement the
post-conflict as soon as possible," Santos said.
Almost 60 percent of all deforestation in Colombia has taken
place in municipalities with the highest level of conflicts, of
which almost 90 percent are in rural areas, according to
government figures.
"There is a social and economic benefit. Poverty in Colombia
is in rural areas and because of the conflict we have not been
able to develop those areas," Santos said.
He referred to deforestation as a result of the drug trade,
illegal mining and substitution of illegal crops to legal crops
as areas the government hoped to address quickly.
"This fund will focus on territories where we have had
conflict and because of that where inequality is concentrated
and where we have the biggest environmental problems."
Conservative estimates predict a 1 to 1.5 percent boost in
growth per year as a result of an eventual accord, Santos told
delegates at the fund's launch event. Other studies show growth
of up to 4 percent in certain regions hardest hit by violence.
(Editing by Andrew Callus and Richard Balmforth)