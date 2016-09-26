CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA, Sept 26 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday the United States is not yet ready to remove Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of terrorist organizations, but will review the group as a peace accord with Colombia's government is implemented.

"We clearly are prepared to review and make judgments about that as the facts come in," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Cartagena, Colombia, for the signing of the peace agreement between Colombia's government and the rebel group to end 52 years of war. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)