BOGOTA Oct 19 Colombia on Wednesday imposed a limit on the amount some pension funds can invest in the foreign exchange market, seeking to reduce volatility, the Finance Ministry said.

"The limit seeks to restrict trades whose intent is to make short-term bets, but not to restrict the execution of a stable investment strategy," the statement said.

Colombia's "obligated" pension funds -- those that receive contributions from the amount workers are required to pay -- cannot invest more than 2.5 percent of their holdings in the spot or forward markets over any five-day period.

Those pension funds hold assets worth a combined total of $52 billion, limiting their investment in the foreign exchange market to no more than $1.3 billion over any five-day period, the ministry said.

All Colombians must pay 4 percent of their salaries into pension funds. There is a system for those who wish to save more, but those "voluntary" funds are not subject to the new rules. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Leslie Adler)