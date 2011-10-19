(Adds comment from finance minister, background)
BOGOTA Oct 19 Colombia on Wednesday imposed a
limit on the amount some pension funds can invest in the
foreign exchange market, seeking to reduce volatility and
speculation, the Finance Ministry said.
The government action follows a central bank pledge on
Sept. 30 to intervene to reduce volatility when Colombia's peso
COP2=STFX moves 2 percent in either direction.
"The limit seeks to restrict trades whose intent is to make
short-term bets, but not to restrict the execution of a stable
investment strategy," the statement said.
Colombia's "obligated" pension funds -- those that receive
contributions from the amount workers are required to pay --
cannot invest more than 2.5 percent of their holdings in the
spot or forward markets over any five-day period.
Those pension funds hold assets worth a combined total of
$52 billion, limiting their investment in the foreign exchange
market to no more than $1.3 billion over any five-day period,
the ministry said.
All Colombians must pay 4 percent of their salaries into
pension funds. There is a system for those who wish to save
more, but those "voluntary" funds are not subject to the new
rules.
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said the government
noticed some unusual trends in trades made by pension funds
that hold the retirement savings of ordinary Colombians, noting
that they sold a net $880 million worth of U.S. dollars from
May to June but bought a net $1.12 billion from August to
September.
"Variations of nearly a billion dollars in the space of two
or three months ... yes, I think you can categorize that as
speculation," Echeverry told reporters.
Colombia's peso turned negative versus the dollar this year
on Sept. 12, losing another 5.9 percent since then, putting the
brakes on a strengthening trend that began in 2008.
Colombia's central bank said in September it would call
auctions in the spot market for an amount of $200 million when
the market rate deviates 2 percent or more from its 10-day
moving average. But it has not had to intervene since making
the announcement.
The peso closed 0.14 percent stronger on Wednesday at
1,900.3 per dollar.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by by Daniel Trotta;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)