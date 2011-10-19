(Adds comment from finance minister, background)

BOGOTA Oct 19 Colombia on Wednesday imposed a limit on the amount some pension funds can invest in the foreign exchange market, seeking to reduce volatility and speculation, the Finance Ministry said.

The government action follows a central bank pledge on Sept. 30 to intervene to reduce volatility when Colombia's peso COP2=STFX moves 2 percent in either direction.

"The limit seeks to restrict trades whose intent is to make short-term bets, but not to restrict the execution of a stable investment strategy," the statement said.

Colombia's "obligated" pension funds -- those that receive contributions from the amount workers are required to pay -- cannot invest more than 2.5 percent of their holdings in the spot or forward markets over any five-day period.

Those pension funds hold assets worth a combined total of $52 billion, limiting their investment in the foreign exchange market to no more than $1.3 billion over any five-day period, the ministry said.

All Colombians must pay 4 percent of their salaries into pension funds. There is a system for those who wish to save more, but those "voluntary" funds are not subject to the new rules.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said the government noticed some unusual trends in trades made by pension funds that hold the retirement savings of ordinary Colombians, noting that they sold a net $880 million worth of U.S. dollars from May to June but bought a net $1.12 billion from August to September.

"Variations of nearly a billion dollars in the space of two or three months ... yes, I think you can categorize that as speculation," Echeverry told reporters.

Colombia's peso turned negative versus the dollar this year on Sept. 12, losing another 5.9 percent since then, putting the brakes on a strengthening trend that began in 2008.

Colombia's central bank said in September it would call auctions in the spot market for an amount of $200 million when the market rate deviates 2 percent or more from its 10-day moving average. But it has not had to intervene since making the announcement.

The peso closed 0.14 percent stronger on Wednesday at 1,900.3 per dollar. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)