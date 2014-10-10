CARTAGENA Oct 10 Colombia will ask
international economic organizations to help with a study of
possible pension reform, President Juan Manuel Santos said on
Friday, amid pressure from the industry to head off a "pension
time-bomb".
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will request that the
Inter-American Development Bank and the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development conduct the study, Santos
said at a business conference in Cartagena.
"I have given him instructions to start an in-depth study
about the possibility of pension reform," Santos said, referring
to Cardenas.
The announcement comes amid calls from pension funds and
insurance industry groups for the government to reform the
pension system, which they say is unsustainable.
Colombia is confronting a "pension time-bomb" according to
Santiago Montenegro, the president of the Asofondos pension
group, as only 7.5 million of 21 million workers currently make
pension contributions, a figure which points to labor market
informality of close to 65 percent.
Colombia has budgeted 34 trillion pesos ($16.6 billion) for
pensions in 2015, some 4.1 percent of gross domestic product.
The education and defense sectors contribute the most to
pension funds, with 28.9 trillion and 28.2 trillion
respectively.
The country pays monthly pensions to 1.9 million people.
($1= 2,041.71 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)