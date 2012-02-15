Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
QUITO Feb 15 Colombia's central bank would like the country's peso currency to weaken against the U.S. dollar, board member Juan Jose Echavarria said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by James Dalgleish)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan