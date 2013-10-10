WASHINGTON Oct 9 Colombian Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday he would be comfortable with
an exchange rate of between 1,900 and 1,950 Colombian pesos per
U.S. dollar, a level weaker than the currency's trading average
in recent months and years.
That upper limit of the minister's suggested range is 6
percent weaker than the average for the peso for the
last two years, 3.2 percent weaker than the average for the last
six months and 3 percent weaker than today's close, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"We have said that an exchange rate of between 1,900 and
1,950 pesos per dollar is a rate that generates calm in terms of
an equilibrium," Cardenas told reporters at a news conference
following a meeting of finance ministers of the Americas.
"We believe that the conditions are there, both in the
international environment as well as in the Colombian monetary
and exchange rate policy so that the currency is within that
range," he said.
The Colombian peso has weakened about 6.6 percent this year
against the dollar. The peso was little changed on Wednesday,
weakening 0.1 percent to 1,891.50 to the dollar.
Latin American currencies have been weakening in recent
months on expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve will reign in a
five-year bond-buying program that has pumped hundreds of
billions of dollars into the world economy.
With developed-world interest rates near zero, much of that
cash went to higher-yielding emerging markets. That flood of
capital helped strengthen emerging market currencies against the
dollar. The expected reduction of that program, known as
quantitative easing, threatens to reverse that trend.