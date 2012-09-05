* Government to continue buying dollars, leave funds abroad
* Will try to rely less on foreign debt
BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombia will continue buying
U.S. dollars in the foreign exchange market and will avoid
tapping into funds abroad to fight currency appreciation, but
does not plan to impose capital controls, said incoming finance
minister Mauricio Cardenas.
Cardenas, who replaced Juan Carlos Echeverry at the helm of
the finance ministry late last month, said the government's
efforts to put a break to the peso rally will be made in
conjunction with the central bank, which has been buying dollars
since the beginning of the year.
"The appreciation has to be contained with effective
measures, and the most effective measure is central bank
intervention, but also managing public finances, saving more
funds abroad, or using savings to pay foreign debt," Cardenas
told reporters on Tuesday night.
He said the government and the monetary policy authority
will implement measures that will be "much more effective than
capital controls."
The government has bought more than $700 million in the past
three weeks to bolster efforts by the central bank to hold back
the peso, one of the world's top gaining currencies. So far this
year the peso has appreciated around 6 percent versus the
dollar, down from a peak of 8 percent reached in mid-August.
Cardenas also said that the Colombian government will try to
depend less on foreign debt and will continue holding the funds
raised through previous debt issuances overseas, as it has been
doing for the past couple of years.
"We'll continue cutting our dependence (on foreign debt) so
that we shield ourselves, but also so that we avoid bringing
dollars into the Colombian economy," he said.
The Colombian peso traded at 1,822 per dollar on
Wednesday morning, a 0.16 percent rise from the previous day.
A military crackdown on drug-funded insurgent groups has
made Colombia much more attractive to investors, once fearful of
visiting the nation as Marxist FARC rebels and paramilitary
groups bombed corporate installations and kidnapped workers.
Even as economic growth is expected to slow in 2012, the new
optimism may attract as much as $17 billion in foreign direct
investment this year, putting more pressure on the peso.
Meanwhile, Colombia's tax office said on Wednesday that tax
revenues in the January to August period had increased 31.7
percent compared to the same period last year.
In the first eight months of the year the DIAN tax office
collected 78 trillion pesos, which puts Colombia on track to
reach its target of raising 100 trillion pesos in taxes in 2012.