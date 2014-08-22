BOGOTA Aug 22 The Colombian peso weakened to
its lowest level in more than three months on Friday, weighed by
a widely awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
and JP Morgan's removal of the currency from its "overweight"
portfolio recommendations.
The peso fell 0.59 percent from Thursday's
closing price, to an intraday low of 1,929.85 pesos to the
dollar before trimming losses to close 0.27 percent lower at
1923.80 pesos per dollar.
Yellen on Friday said the Fed may have to raise U.S.
interest rates sooner and faster than expected, if the labor
market may be tigther than it seems. Higher interest rates tend
to boost the allure of the dollar as they raise the yield on
some U.S. assets..
"Yellen's speech strengthened the dollar on an international
level, which is transmitted to Latin America," said Cristian
Lancheros, an analyst at the Acciones y Valores brokerage.
After Colombia's foreign exchange market closed on Thursday,
JP Morgan announced that it moved the Colombian peso from
"overweight" to "medium-weight" in its GBI-EM model portfolio.
Among its concerns, the bank cited contemplated pension fund
reform which would mandate some funds investing a chunk of their
assets abroad.
If Colombian pension funds step up investments abroad, that
would step up demand for dollars and could be bearish for the
peso, analysts say.
"Sensitivity over pension reform and headwinds for oil
exports are weighing on sentiment, reducing out-performance
potential of COP [the Colombian peso] notably in the last few
weeks," the investment bank said in a note to investors.
The government will take whatever time is necessary to
modify its pension rules, though changes will not be immediate,
the director of public credit at the finance ministry, Michel
Janna, told Reuters late on Thursday.
"Once the decree is ready to be published and executed there
will surely be a transition period," Janna said.
"I can't give a date, but there are a series of steps that
we'll take in the necessary time to be able to make the best
reform possible," he added.
The government and policymakers have expressed concern in
recent weeks that attacks by Marxist rebels, increased operating
costs and weaker crude prices have started to reduce government
income from oil sector exports that could bite into future
economic growth.
