* Petrominerales temporary halts production at some wells
* Union says protests over environment damage, local labor
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Sept 8 Protests rocked Colombia's
fourth largest oil producer Petrominerales Ltd PMG.TO on
Thursday, forcing the Canadian firm to suspend output of 15,000
barrels of oil per day (bpd), the company and a union said.
Protests against oil and mining companies are fairly common
in Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, with local communities
seeking jobs or compensation for damages, and workers
complaining about working conditions and pay.
Petrominerales PMGC.CN said groups of people began
blocking roads near its Corcel and Guatiquia fields in Meta
department, one of Colombia's most important oil provinces,
from Tuesday evening. It said the protesters were not employees
or contractors of the firm.
"These actions are illegal under Colombia law and
accordingly, the Colombian government is currently in the
process of restoring public order to the area," it said.
"A temporary production halt has been initiated on certain
wells located on our Corcel and Guatiquia Blocks. We estimate
that approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day are currently
shut-in as a result."
Petrominerales stock fell 2 percent on the Toronto bourse
on Thursday and 1.6 percent on Colombia's exchange.
Colombia has been rocked by a handful of protests at oil
companies operating in the Meta province this year, which
usually halt production for a few days. Exports are generally
not substantially impacted due to stocks at ports.
LOCALS ANGRY
Isnardo Lozano Gomez, secretary general at the USO oil
workers union, said local communities were protesting over
environmental damage in the area, the need for locals in the
firm's labor force, and the lack of social investment.
"Today this confrontation and manpower in the area ... has
increased substantially, and the community at this time is
being subject to a brutal aggression by (anti-riot police)," he
told Reuters by telephone.
Petrominerales -- which is one of many Canadian explorers
and producers in the country -- produces around 40,000 bpd from
all its fields.
In mid-August, protesters blocked access to a major oil
field run by Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO, also in Meta.
Colombia has seen billions of dollars in foreign direct
investment since 2002 when a U.S.-backed offensive beat back
rebels to remoter regions of the Andean country and opened up
new areas to investment, especially in oil and mining.
Better security and fiscal terms in the South American
country have helped push Colombian national oil production to
historic highs and have put it on track to produce 1 million
bpd by the end of 2011.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Marguerita Choy)