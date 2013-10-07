BOGOTA Oct 7 Colombia's second most important
oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, has been temporarily shut
down after three bomb attacks, state oil company Ecopetrol
said on Monday, explosions the security forces
attributed to leftist guerrillas.
The closure of the 780-km (484 mile) pipeline owned by
Ecopetrol did not immediately affect exports or oil production
by U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp, which
feeds oil into the pipeline from a field it operates near the
Venezuelan border.
Guerrilla groups have attacked oil infrastructure with
increasing frequency over the last year or so, even with peace
talks under way between the government and Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC.