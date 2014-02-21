BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia's Bicentenario oil pipeline was undamaged by two explosions about 50 km (31 miles) apart, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

The source did not know who was behind the attacks but bombs are planted frequently on pipelines by Colombia's two main leftist guerrilla groups, the FARC and ELN. The groups are present in areas along the 270 km (167 mile) underground pipeline.

Colombia's armed forces have secured the affected stretches of the pipeline in the municipalities of Fortul and Tame in the eastern Arauca province near the border with Venezuela, to enable the company's workers to carry out an inspection. No oil spillage or pressure drop had been detected, the source said.

The pipeline's first phase finished construction last November. It interconnects with Cano Limon pipeline to reach the Atlantic coast. State-run oil company Ecopetrol and the largest private sector producer, Pacific Rubiales, own the majority of the pipeline.