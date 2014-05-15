CARTAGENA, Colombia May 15 Attacks on
Colombia's oil pipeline network by the country's leftist
guerrillas have fallen by half so far this year, Mines and
Energy Minister Amylkar Acosta said late on Wednesday, as
surveillance has been stepped up.
Bombings are a persistent and costly nuisance for the Andean
nation's oil sector, dominated by state-run Ecopetrol,
shutting pipelines for days pending repairs with the run-off
crude often polluting streams and rivers.
Acosta said there had been 39 attacks so far in 2014, half
the 78 carried out this far into 2013. Seventy other attempted
attacks were thwarted by the security forces this year, he said.
He did not have a comparative year-ago figure.
"It's been shown that there is a better capacity of the
armed forces to respond," Acosta told reporters, adding that the
use of surveillance drones was also bolstering defenses.
Nonetheless, a string of bombings from March 25 on the Cano
Limon-Covenas pipeline, which carries crude from the Cano Limon
and Caricare oil fields, has had a bigger impact than usual and
the line has been shut since then.
An indigenous community, the U'wa, who live near one of the
damaged stretches, blocked attempted repairs for weeks,
demanding the duct be routed away from their area. Acosta said
the pipeline would re-open soon, but declined to be specific.
"We are finishing repairs on the various points of the
pipeline," he said, estimating the shut-down had cut oil
production by a total 3.1 million barrels so far, equating
roughly to three days' nationwide crude production.
Colombia produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day
and together with mining, the sector accounts for almost three-
quarters of the country's exports.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)